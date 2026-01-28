Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's plane crash shows no technical fault, says probe
India
A quick investigation into the crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar found the plane was in good shape and the pilots were fully certified.
The Bombardier Learjet 45 had all its paperwork in order, and nothing seemed wrong with the aircraft itself.
What happened and how people reacted
Pawar was headed to Baramati when his jet tried to land twice in heavy fog.
On the second attempt, it disappeared from radar and crashed near the runway, killing all five on board—no distress call was sent.
Leaders across India, including PM Modi, shared heartfelt tributes.
Pawar will be cremated with full state honors in Katewadi on Thursday.