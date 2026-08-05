Maharashtra allows BHMS and CCMP homeopaths to prescribe allopathic medicines

Maharashtra just became the first state in India to let qualified homeopathy doctors prescribe allopathic (modern) medicines.

The government resolution was issued on Monday, and registrations began Tuesday night.

It applies to practitioners who completed BHMS-Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP), after six-and-a-half years of training including four-and-a-half years of BHMS, one-year internship and one-year CCMP.

But not everyone is happy. Major medical groups such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and resident doctors are protesting the move.