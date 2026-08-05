Maharashtra allows BHMS and CCMP homeopaths to prescribe allopathic medicines
Maharashtra just became the first state in India to let qualified homeopathy doctors prescribe allopathic (modern) medicines.
The government resolution was issued on Monday, and registrations began Tuesday night.
It applies to practitioners who completed BHMS-Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP), after six-and-a-half years of training including four-and-a-half years of BHMS, one-year internship and one-year CCMP.
But not everyone is happy. Major medical groups such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and resident doctors are protesting the move.
Maharashtra doctors withdraw non emergency services
Doctors across Maharashtra are set to withdraw non-emergency services from Wednesday midnight, asking for the registration process to pause until there is a High Court decision and clear rules in place.
IMA's state president, Dr. Santosh Kulkarni, said if things do not change soon, even emergency services could be affected.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy says the registration process had formally begun, and Dr Chandan Lakhande, coordinator of the Homeopathic Federation, Pune, says it is a big win for their community.