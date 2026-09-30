Maharashtra allows WhatsApp voter document submission during special intensive revision
Maharashtra just made voting paperwork a bit easier: now you can send your voter documents through WhatsApp during the Special Intensive Revision drive.
Once you get a notice from the ECINet system, just share your documents on WhatsApp, and booth-level officers will visit homes for verification of the documents sent, if required.
Chief Electoral Officer eCinet controversy
The CEO also wants to give electoral registration officers more authority to fix voter list issues through ECINet, but Congress isn't happy about it: it says it weakens EROs's roles.
Meanwhile, protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are heating up, with critics claiming he's favoring the ruling party.
The Election Commission insists all decisions were made together. Deadlines: claims and objections by October 12; final rolls out November 16.