Maharashtra announces Maratha OBC parity from 2026-27, expedites Kunbi certificates
As the Maratha quota protest led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil enters its 10th day, the Maharashtra government has announced a set of changes to address community demands.
These include giving Maratha students the same educational benefits as OBCs from 2026-27, updating overseas scholarship rules, fast-tracking Kunbi caste certificate distribution, and offering driving and conductor training for around 1,440 Maratha and Kunbi youths.
Manoj Jarange-Patil refuses water, medical help
Even with these announcements, Jarange-Patil is sticking to his hunger strike, now refusing water and medical help, insisting all demands must be met.
The government will release millions of historical records online and at gram panchayats from September 10-17 to speed up Kunbi certificate processing, but for now, the protest shows no signs of slowing down.