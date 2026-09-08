Maharashtra announces Maratha OBC parity from 2026-27, expedites Kunbi certificates

As the Maratha quota protest led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil enters its 10th day, the Maharashtra government has announced a set of changes to address community demands.

These include giving Maratha students the same educational benefits as OBCs from 2026-27, updating overseas scholarship rules, fast-tracking Kunbi caste certificate distribution, and offering driving and conductor training for around 1,440 Maratha and Kunbi youths.