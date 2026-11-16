Maharashtra announces wage rules 2026 to strengthen worker pay protections
Big update for workers in Maharashtra: the state just announced the Wage Rules, 2026, which aim to make pay fairer and more transparent.
These rules set clear guidelines for things like overtime pay, wage deductions, and making sure everyone gets paid on time.
It's all part of a bigger push across India to give workers stronger protections.
Maharashtra rules include unorganized sector workers
The new rules are expected to cover people working in factories, construction, retail, transport, and services, even those in unorganized jobs.
That means better rights and timely payments for workers across different fields in Maharashtra.