Maharashtra government clears 83,700-sq ft forest land for Adani projects

The first project, which is the larger of the two, involves a diversion of 0.6497 hectares (approximately 69,933 square feet) of reserved forest, nala mangrove forest and creek mangrove forest land.

This land is located in Shahapur and Shahabaz villages in Alibag taluka, Raigad district.

The diverted land will be used by Adani Cementation for constructing a berthing jetty and conveyor corridor with backup facilities for its Raigad Cement Bulk Terminal.