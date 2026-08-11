Maharashtra government clears 83,700-sq ft forest land for Adani projects
What's the story
The Maharashtra government has approved the diversion of around 83,700 square feet of forest land for two projects by Adani Group companies, the Indian Express reported, citing officials. The projects include a proposed cement terminal in Alibag and a natural gas distribution network in Amravati. The paper reported that the Forest Department issued two separate Government Resolutions, permitting the diversion of forest land to Adani Cementation Limited and Adani Total Gas Limited, on Monday.
Project details
Land in Alibag for cement terminal
The first project, which is the larger of the two, involves a diversion of 0.6497 hectares (approximately 69,933 square feet) of reserved forest, nala mangrove forest and creek mangrove forest land.
This land is located in Shahapur and Shahabaz villages in Alibag taluka, Raigad district.
The diverted land will be used by Adani Cementation for constructing a berthing jetty and conveyor corridor with backup facilities for its Raigad Cement Bulk Terminal.
Project details
Gas distribution network in Amravati
The second project involves the diversion of 0.1281 hectare (about 13,788 square feet) of reserved and identified forest land to Adani Total Gas Limited.
This land will be used for laying an underground steel pipeline to establish a natural gas distribution network in Amravati city and surrounding areas.
Together, the two orders cover approximately 0.78 hectares or nearly 84,000 square feet, of forest land.
Conditions imposed
Forest officials must have unhindered access to diverted areas
The government orders, however, specify that forest officials must have unhindered access to the diverted areas.
They state that if the companies restrict such access or create any hindrance, permission for diversion can be withdrawn.
Details on compensatory afforestation measures or other conditions beyond those specified in the respective orders were not provided.