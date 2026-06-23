Maharashtra approves return of Mumbai monorail after September shutdown

MMRDA plans monorail fares ₹10-₹70

The monorail covers a 19.54-km stretch from Chembur to Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk via Wadala and used to serve about 18,000 people daily (especially handy during heavy rains when other transport struggled).

MMRDA plans updated fares: ₹10 for short trips (up to three km) and up to ₹70 for longer journeys (up to 21km).

Plus, MMRDA has decided to extend Metro Line 2B for better connections at Chembur Naka, making city travel even easier.