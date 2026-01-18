Maharashtra approves ₹20,000cr housing boost for Mumbai Police

Why does it matter?

Right now, over half of Mumbai Police officers don't have proper accommodation—many live far from work or in rundown buildings.

With 400-500 new housing requests coming in every month, this shortage affects their daily lives and can hinder prompt, efficient performance of their duties.

By finally acting on committee recommendations for 40,000-45,000 units, the government hopes these new homes will make life easier for officers—and help them serve the city better.