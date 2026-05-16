Maharashtra asks Apple, Google to remove Uber, Ola, Rapido apps
Maharashtra has asked Apple and Google to pull down Uber, Ola, and Rapido apps after claims that these companies are running illegal bike taxi services without proper state permissions.
The move follows notices sent under the IT Act, saying these platforms are operating outside the rules set by the Motor Vehicles Act.
Pratap Sarnaik stresses rider safety concerns
Officials say there are highly inadequate safety issues, like missing driver checks and no insurance or emergency support. After a recent tragic death of a woman, concerns have grown.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stressed this is about protecting riders: many services haven't followed EV bike taxi rules or provided required documents despite getting temporary permissions.
The government says legal action is next if the apps aren't removed soon.