Maharashtra Assembly orders SIT probe into Ketan Agarwal murder

Sunil Shelke suggests Goyal family involvement

Concerns about a bigger conspiracy surfaced in the Assembly, with NCP MLA Sunil Shelke suggesting Goyal's family might be involved and knew about her past relationship with Agarwal.

Responding to these worries, pro tem Speaker Raju Khare ordered an SIT for a thorough probe.

Agarwal's death occurred five days before the arrests. Police say both suspects confessed, and investigators are checking if this was their fourth attempt to harm him.