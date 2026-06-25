Maharashtra Assembly orders SIT probe into Ketan Agarwal murder
Big news from Maharashtra: the Assembly has called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to dig deeper into the murder of Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old from a prominent real estate family.
At first, his death near Pune's Lohagad Fort looked like an accident, but police later confirmed he was pushed off a cliff.
His fiancee Siya Goyal (20) and her friend Chetan Chaudhary (22) were arrested on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
Sunil Shelke suggests Goyal family involvement
Concerns about a bigger conspiracy surfaced in the Assembly, with NCP MLA Sunil Shelke suggesting Goyal's family might be involved and knew about her past relationship with Agarwal.
Responding to these worries, pro tem Speaker Raju Khare ordered an SIT for a thorough probe.
Agarwal's death occurred five days before the arrests. Police say both suspects confessed, and investigators are checking if this was their fourth attempt to harm him.