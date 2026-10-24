Maharashtra ATS arrests Rapido driver Mohammad Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar
India
A 33-year-old Rapido driver, Mohammad Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, was arrested in Mumbai by the Maharashtra ATS for alleged ties to the banned group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
He was caught near Mahim Metro Station after a tip-off and is also accused of making inflammatory social media posts targeting Prime Minister Modi.
Akhtar booked under Section 196(1)
Akhtar allegedly used his roles as a Rapido driver and perfume seller to spread radical ideas, staying in touch with Pakistani intelligence and sharing disturbing content online, including audio clips from JeM's chief about Babri Masjid.
The ATS found he subscribed to a radical Telegram channel, seized his phone, and collected 39 incriminating screenshots.
He has been booked under Section 196(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.