Maharashtra ATS probes Mira Road stabbing, suspect Zaib Zubair Ansari
India
The Maharashtra ATS is looking into whether the recent Mira Road stabbing was more than just a random attack.
On April 27, Zaib Zubair Ansari allegedly stabbed two security guards in Naya Nagar and was caught soon after.
Surprisingly, he went home instead of trying to escape, which police say might have been intentional.
ATS finds cleaned weapon, wiped phone
Investigators say Ansari cleaned his weapon and switched to black clothes after the attack, a detail that's raising eyebrows because black outfits often show up in ISIS propaganda.
Police found the knife and blood-stained clothes, and they noticed his phone had been wiped clean before his arrest.
The ATS is now working to see if there are any real links to radical groups or if this was a lone act.