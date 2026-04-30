Maharashtra ATS probes Mira Road stabbing, suspect Zaib Zubair Ansari

ATS finds cleaned weapon, wiped phone

Investigators say Ansari cleaned his weapon and switched to black clothes after the attack, a detail that's raising eyebrows because black outfits often show up in ISIS propaganda.

Police found the knife and blood-stained clothes, and they noticed his phone had been wiped clean before his arrest.

The ATS is now working to see if there are any real links to radical groups or if this was a lone act.