Maharashtra bans analog paneer for 1 year over health concerns

Turns out, an FDA investigation found that between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, 109 of 308 samples, or 35.4%, failed quality checks, with some even unsafe to eat.

The product was often sold without proper labels, making it tricky for people to know what they were getting.

Maharashtra is now the second state after Chhattisgarh to take this step.

BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute called the decision "It is a pioneering step in safeguarding consumer health. I believe other states will also follow suit," and wants similar action against analog cheese too.