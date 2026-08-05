Maharashtra bans analog paneer punishable up to 6 months jail
India
Maharashtra just banned the making and selling of non-dairy or analog paneer, basically fake paneer made from vegetable fats instead of milk.
The state's Food Safety Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, says anyone caught breaking the rules could get up to 6 months in jail and a ₹1 lakh fine under food safety laws.
Raids found 1,400kg counterfeit paneer
Analog paneer can trick people into thinking they're buying real dairy when they're not, which isn't fair to consumers or local dairy businesses.
This ban is part of Maharashtra's bigger push to crack down on fake dairy products. Recent raids even found around 1,400kg of counterfeit paneer in Pune.
The state is also stepping up checks at restaurants and hotels to keep food standards safe for everyone.