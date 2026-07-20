Maharashtra bans releasing sterilized stray dogs near schools hospitals airports
Maharashtra just rolled out new rules for handling stray dogs in cities.
Local bodies can no longer release sterilized strays near schools, hospitals, or airports; those stray dogs now get trapped, sterilized, vaccinated against rabies, and sent to recognized shelters instead.
The move aims to keep sensitive spots safer for everyone.
Maharashtra expands dog management measures
The guidelines also call for setting up feeding zones and checking safety in busy places like bus stands and sports complexes.
Civic authorities are stepping up with better vet facilities, helplines for complaints, and campaigns on avoiding dog bites.
In rare cases where a dog is aggressive or rabid, humane euthanasia is allowed after expert advice.
Officials who follow these rules get legal protection; repeated noncompliance could mean penalties.