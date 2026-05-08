Maharashtra board releases Class 10 SSC results, 92.09% pass rate

Konkan 97.62% leads, about 1.4 million pass

Konkan division led the way with a stellar 97.62% pass rate, followed by Kolhapur (95.47%) and Mumbai (94.97%).

Out of more than 1.5 million registered students, about 1.4 million passed this year.

Fresh regular candidates matched the overall average at 92.09%, while private candidates were at 76.33%, and repeaters saw a much lower pass rate of just 33.79%.