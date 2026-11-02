Maharashtra board to publish 2027 HSC and SSC timetables

Practical exams kick off earlier: Class 12 practicals are from January 20 to February 6, and Class 10 practicals follow from January 28 to February 13.

Good news: registration is open until November 30 if you still need to sign up.

Once the schedule's out, mark your calendar, check your subjects, and plan revision time, especially where there are bigger gaps between papers.

Keeping a printed timetable handy can really help keep things stress-free!