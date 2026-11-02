Maharashtra board to publish 2027 HSC and SSC timetables
India
Heads up, students! The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) is about to drop the official timetable for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams for 2027 on mahahsscboard.in.
HSC written exams will run from February 8 to March 16, and SSC exams are set for February 15 to March 11.
Maharashtra board practicals deadline Nov 30
Practical exams kick off earlier: Class 12 practicals are from January 20 to February 6, and Class 10 practicals follow from January 28 to February 13.
Good news: registration is open until November 30 if you still need to sign up.
Once the schedule's out, mark your calendar, check your subjects, and plan revision time, especially where there are bigger gaps between papers.
Keeping a printed timetable handy can really help keep things stress-free!