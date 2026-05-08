Maharashtra board to release Class 10 SSC results May 8
India
Big day for Class 10 students: Maharashtra Board is releasing the SSC results on May 8, 2026.
You can check your scores from 11:30am at mahahsscboard.in or sscresult.mkcl.org, and download the results from the IE Education portal.
Over 16L students expected for SSC
This year, more than 16 lakh students were expected to appear for their SSC exams between February 20 and March 18 across more than 5,000 centers.
If you don't pass this time, don't stress: the supplementary exams are coming up in June to July (dates to be announced soon), so you'll have another shot.