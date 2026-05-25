Maharashtra braces for 12% monsoon drop, rolls out AI updates
India
Maharashtra is set to face a 12% drop in rainfall this monsoon thanks to El Nino, with places like Western Vidarbha and Marathwada feeling it the most.
To help farmers stay ahead, the state is teaming up with weather scientists and rolling out AI-powered updates and mobile apps for more local forecasts.
Maharashtra offers ₹2L crop loan waivers
To soften the blow, the government's offering crop loan waivers up to ₹2 lakh by June 30 and incentives for timely repayments.
Banks have been told to make loans easier without strict CIBIL checks.
Plus, disaster management is getting a boost with advanced weather systems, while fertilizer availability remains a challenge due to the ongoing war, so farmers can prepare smarter for the season ahead.