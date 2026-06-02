Maharashtra cabinet approves ₹36,585cr loan waiver for 56L farmers India Jun 02, 2026

Big news for farmers in Maharashtra: the state cabinet has approved a ₹36,585 crore loan waiver.

This means loans up to ₹2 lakh will be cleared for around 56 lakh farmers, covering over 65 lakh accounts.

The move, first announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his budget speech, aims to ease the financial stress many farmers have been facing.