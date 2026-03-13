Maharashtra cabinet clears draft bill on religious conversions India Mar 13, 2026

Maharashtra's cabinet just approved a draft bill, the Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam 2026 that makes religious conversions much tougher.

Anyone wanting to convert will need to give 60 days' notice and get district authority approval.

Conversions have to be registered within 25 days, or they're void.

Breaking these rules could mean up to seven years in jail and a ₹5 lakh fine, with complaints allowed to be filed by the person who converted and by relatives (for example parents, siblings or other relations by blood, marriage or adoption).