Loading...
Home / News / India News / Maharashtra cancels appointments of officers, employees made by oral orders 
Maharashtra cancels appointments of officers, employees made by oral orders 
Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal issued a circular directing these officials to return to their parent offices

Maharashtra cancels appointments of officers, employees made by oral orders 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 25, 2026
04:52 pm
What's the story

The Maharashtra chief secretary has ordered the immediate cancellation of appointments made in ministerial offices and state departments on deputation, on a loan basis, or through oral orders without following due procedure. Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal issued a circular directing these officials to return to their parent offices by September 10.

Unqualified appointments

Adverse impact on functioning of Mantralaya

The circular highlighted that several technical personnel, including doctors, stenographers, teachers, and engineers, were appointed without training or experience in ministerial work.

This, it said, has adversely impacted the functioning of Mantralaya and other established administrative processes.

According to the circular, the appointments were made without obtaining necessary approvals from the parent ministerial department, additional chief secretary, chief secretary and chief minister.

Verification lapse

Concerns raised over integrity certificates

The circular also raised concerns over the lack of verification of integrity certificates, character certificates, confidential reports and departmental inquiries for these appointments.

It said such verification is critical, as ministerial work is administrative and highly sensitive in nature.

The government also disapproved of the contractual extension of retired officers and employees belonging to cadres declared obsolete or "dying cadres."

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting requirements

Reports to be submitted by September 15

Under the new directives, heads of offices and drawing and disbursing officers must submit reports by September 15 confirming that canceled officials have rejoined their parent offices.

If an employee fails to report back, their salary will be stopped by the concerned office.

A report must be submitted to the chief secretary's office by September 20 if an employee fails to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discontinuation order

Discontinuation of attendance facilities

The circular also orders the immediate discontinuation of identity cards, face recognition, and attendance facilities linked to canceled appointments.

It warns that any future recurrence of such appointments could invite action under Maharashtra Civil Services Rules, 1979.

For future appointments to ministerial offices, the government has directed strict adherence to procedures prescribed by the General Administration Department.

ADVERTISEMENT