Maharashtra cancels appointments of officers, employees made by oral orders
What's the story
The Maharashtra chief secretary has ordered the immediate cancellation of appointments made in ministerial offices and state departments on deputation, on a loan basis, or through oral orders without following due procedure. Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal issued a circular directing these officials to return to their parent offices by September 10.
Unqualified appointments
Adverse impact on functioning of Mantralaya
The circular highlighted that several technical personnel, including doctors, stenographers, teachers, and engineers, were appointed without training or experience in ministerial work.
This, it said, has adversely impacted the functioning of Mantralaya and other established administrative processes.
According to the circular, the appointments were made without obtaining necessary approvals from the parent ministerial department, additional chief secretary, chief secretary and chief minister.
Verification lapse
Concerns raised over integrity certificates
The circular also raised concerns over the lack of verification of integrity certificates, character certificates, confidential reports and departmental inquiries for these appointments.
It said such verification is critical, as ministerial work is administrative and highly sensitive in nature.
The government also disapproved of the contractual extension of retired officers and employees belonging to cadres declared obsolete or "dying cadres."
Reporting requirements
Reports to be submitted by September 15
Under the new directives, heads of offices and drawing and disbursing officers must submit reports by September 15 confirming that canceled officials have rejoined their parent offices.
If an employee fails to report back, their salary will be stopped by the concerned office.
A report must be submitted to the chief secretary's office by September 20 if an employee fails to return.
Discontinuation order
Discontinuation of attendance facilities
The circular also orders the immediate discontinuation of identity cards, face recognition, and attendance facilities linked to canceled appointments.
It warns that any future recurrence of such appointments could invite action under Maharashtra Civil Services Rules, 1979.
For future appointments to ministerial offices, the government has directed strict adherence to procedures prescribed by the General Administration Department.