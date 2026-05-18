Maharashtra census 2027 online self-enumeration records just 4% uptake India May 18, 2026

Maharashtra just kicked off its census 2027, but the online self-enumeration phase saw only about 4% of households take part in the first 15 days.

That is just 1.11 million out of an estimated 28 million homes, with rural areas especially struggling due to spotty internet and low digital know-how.

Urban spots like Mumbai and Pune did a bit better (over 180,000 and 150,000 households joined in), but overall numbers are still pretty low.