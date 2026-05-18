Maharashtra census 2027 online self-enumeration records just 4% uptake
Maharashtra just kicked off its census 2027, but the online self-enumeration phase saw only about 4% of households take part in the first 15 days.
That is just 1.11 million out of an estimated 28 million homes, with rural areas especially struggling due to spotty internet and low digital know-how.
Urban spots like Mumbai and Pune did a bit better (over 180,000 and 150,000 households joined in), but overall numbers are still pretty low.
Government enumerators begin May 16 visits
Starting May 16, over 260,000 government enumerators are now visiting homes across the state to collect details on housing, amenities, and who lives where.
Even if you filled out your information online, expect a quick verification visit.
Officials want everyone to know: your data stays confidential and will not be used for taxes or law enforcement, just pure census work.