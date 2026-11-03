Maharashtra Charity Commissioner denies proposing 2025 SRTT trustee limit ordinance
India
There's been some confusion about a new rule shaking up the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) board, but the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner says it wasn't their idea.
After a Right to Information request, it turns out they never proposed the 2025 ordinance that limits how many trustees can stay on forever.
The Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, was promulgated on 1 September 2025 and later ratified in December 2025.
SRTT allegations adjourned Tata Sons AGM
This rule has left current trustees unsure about their future, and things got tense after legal allegations surfaced within SRTT.
The situation even caused Tata Sons's AGM to be adjourned on 18 August 2026 for lack of quorum.
With politicians now weighing in, it's clear that there's a need for better rules.