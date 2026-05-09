Maharashtra Class 10: 90.75% pass rate, over 80,000 fail Marathi India May 09, 2026

Maharashtra's Class 10 board results are out, and while the overall pass rate is a solid 90.75%, there's a big concern: over 80,000 students didn't clear Marathi, which is not just a subject but their mother tongue.

It's surprising to see so many struggling with their own language.