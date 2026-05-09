Maharashtra Class 10: 90.75% pass rate, over 80,000 fail Marathi
India
Maharashtra's Class 10 board results are out, and while the overall pass rate is a solid 90.75%, there's a big concern: over 80,000 students didn't clear Marathi, which is not just a subject but their mother tongue.
It's surprising to see so many struggling with their own language.
Experts cite trends hurting Marathi skills
Experts say changing trends are to blame.
With more students in English-medium schools, less focus on writing practice, and social media habits creeping in, grammar and spelling skills are slipping.
This has people worried about what it means for keeping Marathi strong in schools and everyday life.