Maharashtra CM Fadnavis launches 'Drugs-Free Mumbai' campaign to protect youth
India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis just launched the "Drugs-Free Mumbai" campaign, focusing on keeping young people safe from drug abuse.
Announced in Mumbai, the initiative calls for everyone, especially the youth, to get involved.
Fadnavis promised tough action against drug dealers and said beating this problem takes teamwork.
Campaign plans rehab centers and helplines
The campaign teams up with police, schools, colleges, and community groups to reach as many people as possible.
Plans include new rehab centers, counseling helplines, and workshops in schools to help students understand the risks of drugs.
With rising cases of drug abuse in Mumbai, Fadnavis urged everyone to step up, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts.