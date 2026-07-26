Maharashtra Co-op Appellate Court caps society fines at ₹5,000 yearly
Big news for anyone living in a housing society: Maharashtra State Co-operative Appellate Court just said societies can't fine members more than ₹5,000 in a financial year.
This came after Landmark Co-operative Housing Society in Dadar charged member Deepali Bhube extra fees during a parking dispute.
The court backed an earlier order that protected Bhube from these charges.
Deepali Bhube fined ₹200 daily, ₹1,800
Bhube's trouble started when her assigned parking spot became sandwiched between other parking spaces, making it difficult to use, and the society allegedly ignored her complaints but still fined her ₹200 a day for using another space, adding up to ₹1,800 in just over a week.
The courts stepped in, saying the society broke its own rules and must stick to fair limits and proper process so residents aren't unfairly penalized.