Maharashtra contractors threaten to halt government works over ₹96,000cr

Planned contractor protest spans 20 districts

The planned protest covers about 20 districts and could leave more than two lakh workers and their families dependent on contractors for now.

Notices have already gone out to officials in Solapur, Nagpur, and Pune.

Only ₹20,000 crore out of ₹116,000 crore owed last year has been paid in 17 months, a huge gap that's making it tough for contractors to keep going.

The federation says if nothing changes soon, they'll have no choice but to pause ongoing government works across the state.