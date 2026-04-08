Maharashtra contractors threaten to halt government works over ₹96,000cr
Contractors in Maharashtra are warning of a shutdown of ongoing government works because the government still owes them over ₹96,000 crore.
If this goes ahead, work on nearly 24,000km of roads and around 1,600 bridges (and water projects for 18,000 villages) could all stop.
The federation says they've been asking for a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis since April 3 but haven't heard back.
Planned contractor protest spans 20 districts
The planned protest covers about 20 districts and could leave more than two lakh workers and their families dependent on contractors for now.
Notices have already gone out to officials in Solapur, Nagpur, and Pune.
Only ₹20,000 crore out of ₹116,000 crore owed last year has been paid in 17 months, a huge gap that's making it tough for contractors to keep going.
The federation says if nothing changes soon, they'll have no choice but to pause ongoing government works across the state.