Maharashtra courts evacuated after bomb threat emails, no explosives found
India
Several courts across Maharashtra, including Thane, Pune, Hingoli, and Beed, were suddenly evacuated on Monday after staff received bomb-threat emails.
Police and bomb squads rushed in for checks, but thankfully, no explosives turned up anywhere.
Police suspect hoax, cybercrime teams investigating
With no real bombs found and similar emails sent to different locations around the same time, police think this was likely a hoax.
Cybercrime teams are now on the case to track down who sent the threats.