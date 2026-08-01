Maharashtra creates 23 courts to try over 200 exam cases
India
Maharashtra just set up 23 special courts to quickly handle more than 200 cases of exam cheating, paper leaks, and other shady stuff in various examinations.
This comes after a nationwide outcry (especially following the NEET paper leak) and a new law from the central government aimed at cracking down on unfair practices.
Bombay HC wants 3 month trials
These cases go way back (one even dates to 2002!) and fall under several laws, including the latest Public Examinations Act.
Cities like Aurangabad, Thane, and Pune have the highest numbers.
The Bombay High Court wants these trials wrapped up within three months of charges being filed, so hearings are already underway.
The hope is this move will finally bring some trust back to exams in Maharashtra.