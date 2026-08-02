Maharashtra Cyber police file FIR over deepfake of Delhi DCP
India
Maharashtra Cyber Police have filed an FIR after a fake AI-generated video of Delhi DCP Sumit Jha went viral.
The deepfake clip, shared by Congress leaders and CJP supporters, falsely showed Jha quitting his job and blaming the government for pressuring him to frame student protesters.
PIB confirms deepfake of DCP Jha
The FIR was registered for public mischief and impersonation under cyber laws.
BJP's Nikhil Bhambre flagged the video after spotting it in a Congress leader's tweet.
The Press Information Bureau confirmed it was a deepfake, created by twisting footage from Jha's earlier speech about misinformation during protests.
Police say the fake video aimed to stir confusion. Now they are taking legal action against those responsible.