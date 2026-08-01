Maharashtra Cyber police probe AI videos misrepresenting Modi and Goyal
Maharashtra's Cyber Police are investigating viral videos that use AI to make it look like Prime Minister Modi and Minister Piyush Goyal said some pretty inflammatory things.
A clip of Piyush Goyal, spotted on Facebook on July 25, turned out to be digitally altered when compared with the real footage, so what you saw online was not actually him.
AI videos probed amid exam protests
This comes as students across parts of the country are protesting over repeated exam paper leaks and calling for the education minister's resignation.
Authorities are checking if these fake videos were made to stir up more unrest or influence opinions.
Leaders have condemned some of the harsh language used by protesters, with police now trying to track down who created and spread these AI-manipulated clips.