Maharashtra Dahiphale family welcomes 1st daughter in nearly 200 years
India
Big news from Maharashtra: the Dahiphale family just celebrated the birth of Gargi, their first daughter in almost 200 years.
She's been lovingly referred to as "Lakshmi Devi" after the goddess of prosperity, and her arrival finally ends five generations without a girl in the family.
Community welcomes baby Gargi with chariot
Gargi's homecoming turned into a huge event: think flower-decorated chariot, drumbeats, and lots of happy neighbors joining in.
Her grandfather called her birth a matter of great fortune for the family, while her grandmother referred to the newborn as Lakshmi Devi.
The whole community came together to welcome baby Gargi, with local community members also joining the festivities.