Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash
India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, died in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday morning.
The Learjet 45, run by VSR Aviation, disappeared from the radar, according to Flightradar24, while preparing to land at Baramati.
Sadly, all five people on board—including Pawar and his security officer—didn't survive.
What happens next
Investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are now looking into what went wrong.
Baramati airport doesn't have much in the way of navigation tech, so pilots have to rely on visuals—tough if the weather's bad.
VSR Aviation has been identified as the operator, and AAIB teams have proceeded to the site to initiate an investigation.