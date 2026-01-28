Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's plane crashes, all 5 onboard killed
India
A chartered plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed while landing at Baramati airport. Sadly, all five people onboard lost their lives.
Pawar was headed to Pune to start his Zilla Parishad poll campaign, turning what should have been a routine trip into a heartbreaking tragedy.
What happened and what's next
Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud noise and seeing an explosion—one said "there was a big explosion just like they show in movies,".
Videos online showed flames and thick smoke coming from the wreckage.
Rescue teams rushed in, but there were no survivors. The DGCA later said nobody on board survived.