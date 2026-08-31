Maharashtra draft voter list cuts over 2cr names, totals 7.71cr
Maharashtra's draft voter list just dropped, and over two crore names have vanished after a major update; about 21% of the old list is gone.
The new count stands at over 7.71 crore registered voters, including nearly equal numbers of men and women, plus over 3,000 third-gender individuals.
How to restore missing voter names
Names went missing for reasons like people moving homes, not being found at their address, duplicate entries, deaths, or not submitting forms (with Pune topping the uncollected forms chart).
If your name's missing or details are wrong, you can fix it: submit Form 6 to add your name or Form 7 to raise objections between August 31 and September 30.
Updates (like address or age) go through Form 8. All changes will be processed by October 29, and the final list comes out November 4.