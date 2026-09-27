Maharashtra drought forces tankers for Ganesh idol immersions, 265 talukas
Maharashtra is in the grip of a tough drought, with 265 out of 358 talukas now officially drought-hit: news that landed just as the Ganesh festival wrapped up.
Because many areas barely got any rain this year, especially in Marathwada and Vidarbha, some towns like Kalamb had to use water tankers to fill makeshift ponds for idol immersions.
Sominath Gholwe sees 85% crop failure
The drought is not just about dry fields: it is hitting rituals and farming hard.
Marathwada's dams are less than half full (down from 81% last year), and farmers like Sominath Gholwe are seeing up to 85% crop failure.
Many families now depend on tanker water even for important ceremonies like dashkriya vidhi.
The state government says help is coming, with promises of cash aid and support for essentials like water, food grains, and education.