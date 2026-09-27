Maharashtra drought forces tankers for Ganesh idol immersions, 265 talukas

The drought is not just about dry fields: it is hitting rituals and farming hard.

Marathwada's dams are less than half full (down from 81% last year), and farmers like Sominath Gholwe are seeing up to 85% crop failure.

Many families now depend on tanker water even for important ceremonies like dashkriya vidhi.

The state government says help is coming, with promises of cash aid and support for essentials like water, food grains, and education.