Maharashtra engineering admissions attract over 245,000 applicants via CAP

The provisional merit list comes out on July 22. If something's off, you can raise issues between July 23 and July 25 (until 5 p.m.).

The final merit list drops on July 27, and CAP round one kicks off right after: submit your option forms by July 30.

First seat allotment results will be announced on August 2, and you'll need to confirm your spot online by August 5 (3 p.m.).

Four CAP rounds are planned, with all admissions wrapping up by September 15.