Maharashtra extends Marathi test deadline for taxi and auto drivers
Maharashtra just gave taxi and auto drivers a bit more breathing room to pass the required Marathi language test. The new deadline is now September 15.
Starting August 18, RTO officials will start checking whether drivers can speak and understand Marathi, according to officials from the state transport department.
Drivers face suspension after 2 failures
Drivers who don't clear the test get one more month to try again. Fail twice, and your license is suspended for three months; keep failing, and you could lose it completely.
This rule covers drivers and permit holders of autorickshaws, taxis, and app-based motor cabs fitted with electronic meters.
So far, only about 125,000 out of 1,500,000 drivers have taken the test, with long lines at RTOs and unions stepping in to help with language workshops.