Maharashtra farmers block highway; threaten to stop trains over loans

Farmers in Maharashtra , led by former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu, have blocked the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44) as part of their ongoing protest. The demonstration, which has entered its second day, demands immediate and unconditional loan waivers for debt-ridden farmers. The protesters accuse the government of failing to provide adequate relief to the farming community despite repeated assurances.

Protest escalation Kadu threatens to stop trains Kadu has now threatened to block trains if their demands aren't met. "Now we will stop trains after 12 noon... Our farmers are drowning in debt. If the state government doesn't have the money, the central government should help," he told ANI. Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a ₹31,628 crore relief package for rain-hit farmers and cash relief of ₹10,000 to affected farmers.

Criticism voiced No crop getting full price in Maharashtra: Kadu Kadu also slammed the government for not providing fair prices for crops and said no crop in Maharashtra is getting its full price, adding, "The Chief Minister doesn't have time to meet the farmers." He said, "The Bhavantar Yojana is currently in place in Madhya Pradesh. There's nothing here." The tractor rally started from Chandurbazar in Amravati district on Monday and reached Nagpur on Tuesday evening.