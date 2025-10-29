Why is Delhi's air quality so bad in winter?
Delhi's air gets seriously unhealthy every winter, with pollution levels often reaching hazardous levels—way above what's considered safe.
The main culprits? Car exhaust, stubble burning from farms, and weather that traps dirty air close to the ground.
What are the health risks of breathing polluted air?
Tiny particles in the air (PM2.5 and PM10) can get deep into your lungs and even your bloodstream, causing breathing problems and harming circulation.
Kids are especially at risk—they're more likely to develop asthma or pneumonia, and their lungs can be affected as they grow.
Pregnant women face higher risks too, including asthma flare-ups and complications.
What can be done to improve air quality?
Experts say wearing N95 masks outside and using air purifiers indoors helps reduce short-term exposure.
While things have improved a bit compared to past years, Delhi's pollution is still a big problem—so bigger changes like cleaner fuels, greener transport, and stricter emission rules are needed to really fix it.