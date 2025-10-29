Why is Delhi's air quality so bad in winter?

What are the health risks of breathing polluted air?

Tiny particles in the air (PM2.5 and PM10) can get deep into your lungs and even your bloodstream, causing breathing problems and harming circulation.

Kids are especially at risk—they're more likely to develop asthma or pneumonia, and their lungs can be affected as they grow.

Pregnant women face higher risks too, including asthma flare-ups and complications.