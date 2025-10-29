Modi to unveil ₹1,140cr development projects at Patel's 150th birthday

National Unity Day

This isn't just another government event—it's National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), honoring Patel's vision of a united India.

The celebrations will include a big parade with paramilitary forces and Shaurya Chakra awardees, plus cultural shows featuring 900 artists and creative tableaux on "Unity in Diversity."

It's all about celebrating what brings India together and investing in a greener, more inclusive future.