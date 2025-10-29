Modi to unveil ₹1,140cr development projects at Patel's 150th birthday
Prime Minister Modi is heading to Gujarat on October 30-31 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birthday at Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity.
He'll be unveiling development projects worth over ₹1,140 crore—think eco-tourism, green mobility, and including the inauguration of the Birsa Munda Tribal University.
There's also a special ₹150 coin and stamp being released to celebrate.
National Unity Day
This isn't just another government event—it's National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), honoring Patel's vision of a united India.
The celebrations will include a big parade with paramilitary forces and Shaurya Chakra awardees, plus cultural shows featuring 900 artists and creative tableaux on "Unity in Diversity."
It's all about celebrating what brings India together and investing in a greener, more inclusive future.