Maharashtra FDA and Pune rural police bust synthetic milk racket
India
This year, Maharashtra uncovered a major synthetic milk scam: fake milk made from palm oil, detergent, shampoo, and cheap powders was being sold as the real deal.
The FDA and Pune Rural Police busted the operation in Manchar, Pune, but it had already spread across several districts.
Fake milk circulation reached 2.3cr liters
About 2.3 crore liters of fake milk hit the market in just six months, putting public health at risk.
Authorities seized ₹1.48 crore worth of adulterating chemicals, arrested 13 people, and filed cases against 26 others.
Now, the FDA is stepping up with stricter quality checks and using advanced technology like infrared spectroscopy to catch future scams faster.