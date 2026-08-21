Maharashtra FDA bans loose edible oil sales citing contamination concerns
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, has officially banned the sale of loose, or unpacked, edible oil, starting right now.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says it's all about keeping people safe from contaminated or fake oils.
The ban covers everyone, from local shops to online sellers, and is meant to stop unsafe practices under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
Loose oil sellers face 10L penalties
Anyone caught selling loose oil could get fined up to ₹10 lakh, lose their business license, or even face jail time for up to seven years.
The crackdown follows FDA inspections that found some pretty worrying stuff: mixing mustard oil with other oils, using sketchy containers, hiding where the oil comes from, and repackaging oil nearing expiry.
Plus, repeatedly reheated oils can build up harmful chemicals linked to cancer and other diseases, so packaged oils are definitely the safer bet.