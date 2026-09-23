Maharashtra FDA commissioner: celebrities' praise insufficient for food safety

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe appreciates the shout-outs from celebrities like Preity Zinta and Mallika Sherawat for his anti-food adulteration campaign, but he's clear: just wearing a "Team Tukaram Mundhe" T-shirt isn't going to cut it.

He's urging everyone to move beyond slogans and social media posts, saying, "The actual work must be done."