Maharashtra FDA commissioner: celebrities' praise insufficient for food safety
India
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe appreciates the shout-outs from celebrities like Preity Zinta and Mallika Sherawat for his anti-food adulteration campaign, but he's clear: just wearing a "Team Tukaram Mundhe" T-shirt isn't going to cut it.
He's urging everyone to move beyond slogans and social media posts, saying, "The actual work must be done."
Tukaram Mundhe urges cross sector teamwork
Mundhe is calling for real vigilance and teamwork from all sectors, not just famous faces, to tackle food safety issues.
While big names like Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna have shown support, he reminds us this isn't a solo mission: "It is a team effort."