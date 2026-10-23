Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe warns children against civil services
India
Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra's FDA Commissioner, is telling his kids to skip the civil services path: something you don't hear every day from an IAS officer.
After 25 transfers in 21 years, he's seen how tough it can be on families (his son even had to change schools six times by fifth grade).
At expo Mundhe backs entrepreneurship
At a recent business expo, Mundhe shared that he'd rather his kids become entrepreneurs or public leaders, where there's more independence.
For him, the constant moving has meant big sacrifices at home and little work-life balance, so now he hopes his children can aim for careers that let them grow without so much upheaval.