Maharashtra FDA finds sodium bicarbonate in milk, sugar suspected
Big news for anyone who drinks milk: Maharashtra's FDA has uncovered widespread irregularities involving additives like sodium bicarbonate, which were added to milk to prolong shelf life.
Officials suspect sugar, edible oil, and milk powder were also used to manipulate sweetness, raise Solids-Not-Fat (SNF) levels, and increase fat content.
Maharashtra FDA raids seize ₹6.33cr goods
Between July 10 and 12, FDA teams carried out 28 raids, seizing food products worth ₹6.33 crore, including 91,692-liter of milk and over 26,000kg of skimmed milk powder and spray-dried dairy creamer.
Major violations popped up in Solapur and Ahilyanagar; some adulterated batches were destroyed right away.
The crackdown didn't stop there: 16 FIRs have been filed, 21 people arrested, and five food licenses suspended.
Lab tests are underway to confirm just how bad the violations are; results should be out in two weeks.