Maharashtra FDA finds sodium bicarbonate in milk, sugar suspected

Between July 10 and 12, FDA teams carried out 28 raids, seizing food products worth ₹6.33 crore, including 91,692-liter of milk and over 26,000kg of skimmed milk powder and spray-dried dairy creamer.

Major violations popped up in Solapur and Ahilyanagar; some adulterated batches were destroyed right away.

The crackdown didn't stop there: 16 FIRs have been filed, 21 people arrested, and five food licenses suspended.

Lab tests are underway to confirm just how bad the violations are; results should be out in two weeks.