Maharashtra FDA launches year round festival enforcement calendar against adulteration

Festivals are divided into two categories based on the level of risk associated with increased food demand (like Ganeshotsav, Diwali, Eid, Christmas) and the second category (like Makar Sankranti and Holi) based on the level of risk associated with increased food demand.

The plan covers everything: picking inspection spots ahead of time, monitoring supply chains, checking foods on festival days at markets and big events like bhandaras or langars, and taking action if rules are broken.

The goal? Safer treats for everyone, no matter which festival you're celebrating.