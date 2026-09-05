Maharashtra FDA launches year round festival enforcement calendar against adulteration
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just launched a Festival Enforcement Calendar to fight food adulteration during festivals.
Instead of scrambling for last-minute checks, the FDA will now run year-round, pre-planned inspections, especially for popular items like sweets, ghee, paneer, and dry fruits that see a spike in demand at festival time.
Calendar mandates inspections and supply checks
Festivals are divided into two categories based on the level of risk associated with increased food demand (like Ganeshotsav, Diwali, Eid, Christmas) and the second category (like Makar Sankranti and Holi) based on the level of risk associated with increased food demand.
The plan covers everything: picking inspection spots ahead of time, monitoring supply chains, checking foods on festival days at markets and big events like bhandaras or langars, and taking action if rules are broken.
The goal? Safer treats for everyone, no matter which festival you're celebrating.