Maharashtra FDA mandates 'cheese analog' labeling amid paneer adulteration concerns
India
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration from May 1 made it a rule: if restaurants or food vendors use "cheese analog" (that's fake cheese designed to mimic the appearance, taste, and melting properties of traditional dairy cheese), they have to say so on menus, boards, and receipts.
This comes after lawmakers raised concerns about adulterated paneer. Basically, the state wants you to know exactly what you're eating.
FSSAI calls Maharashtra move potential model
The FDA kicked off statewide inspections and checked nearly 1,500 places in just the first 10 days.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India is watching closely, too, saying Maharashtra's move could become a model for the rest of the country.
Bottom line: more honesty about your food, fewer surprises on your plate.