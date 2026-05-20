Maharashtra FDA mandates 'cheese analog' labeling amid paneer adulteration concerns India May 20, 2026

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration from May 1 made it a rule: if restaurants or food vendors use "cheese analog" (that's fake cheese designed to mimic the appearance, taste, and melting properties of traditional dairy cheese), they have to say so on menus, boards, and receipts.

This comes after lawmakers raised concerns about adulterated paneer. Basically, the state wants you to know exactly what you're eating.