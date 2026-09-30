Maharashtra FDA mandates warning label, bans baby and women's images
Big update for anyone buying or selling baby food in Maharashtra: the state FDA just rolled out new rules that kick in right away.
Every infant nutrition product must now clearly say, "IMPORTANT NOTICE & MOTHER'S MILK IS BEST FOR YOUR BABY" on its packaging.
Plus, brands can't use terms like "humanized" or "health food," and they're not allowed to put pictures of babies or women on these products anymore.
Maharashtra bans ads, influencers and samples
These changes aren't just for stores, they apply everywhere, including online shopping sites.
Advertising, influencer shoutouts, free samples, and gifts are all off-limits from now on.
Break the rules on misleading advertising or operating without a license? You could be fined up to ₹10 lakh.
As FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe put it, infants and children below two years are vulnerable, and parents rely on product labeling and healthcare advice.
Mandatory 48 hours reporting for manufacturers
Manufacturers have stricter reporting rules, they have to alert authorities within 48 hours if they have serious adverse events.
Hospitals and pediatricians need to report suspected adverse events among infants receiving formula milk too.
Misleading ads or operating without a license can mean big fines (up to ₹10 lakh), while substandard products could cost companies ₹5 lakh more.